TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Siemens Mobility has been selected by Metrolinx to provide track, signal, and right-of-way maintenance services for the agency's railway infrastructure system that makes up the West Region of Toronto. Siemens Mobility's suite of digital tools and software will complement the knowledge and expertise their teams possess with the intelligent use of rail data to provide Metrolinx with superior service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Metrolinx, helping them keep their systems running safely and efficiently as they transport millions of passengers every year. Our world-class maintenance know-how will help Metrolinx attain the next level of system availability and operational excellence," said Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Canada. "The importance of keeping our rail systems running safely and seamlessly continues to be of the utmost importance for transportation operators – now and into the future."

Metrolinx is a Crown agency of the Government of Ontario that manages and integrates road and rail public transport in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. With 20 transit lines and serving more than 100 million passengers, Metrolinx works to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Currently, Siemens Mobility provides various services and products to Metrolinx including Signal and Communications back-office support and fault control services at Metrolinx's Network Operations Center (NOC) in Oakville, Ontario. This new maintenance service contract will further strengthen Siemens Mobility's ongoing relationship with Metrolinx while increasing the organization's footprint in the Greater Toronto Area. The contract further grows Siemens Mobility's local Canadian footprint and expand its current team across Ontario. This is part of the overall Siemens footprint in Canada, which includes 33 sites, with more than 2,900 employees. The team will work closely with Metrolinx to mobilize resources, including vehicles and large equipment for start-up of services during the spring of 2023.

In Canada, Siemens Mobility has been providing solutions to the transportation industry for more than 40 years, including railway infrastructure maintenance services on the rail networks in Quebec and Ontario, light rail vehicles in Edmonton and Calgary, trainsets delivered to VIA Rail Canada, new trainsets for Ontario Northland that will bring back Northeastern passenger rail to Ontario that are expected to be delivered in 2026, an order for locomotives for Montreal's exo and the rail electrification and overall system maintenance of the light rail transit network in Kitchener-Waterloo. Our footprint also includes dispatching services operated from Dorval, Québec, to more than 25 railways across Canada covering over 3,400 miles of track.

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.7 billion and had around 38,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.

