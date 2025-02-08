Transdev workers in Cowichan Valley, B.C. go on strike after negotiations break down with company

VANCOUVER, Feb. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Transit workers at Transdev in Cowichan Valley, B.C., went on strike early this morning, after last-minute talks broke down Friday between Unifor and the employer, following weeks of stalled negotiations.

"We support our members as they seek a fair deal and hope Transdev gets back to the table quickly," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "As I've said before, strike action is not something we take lightly, but we will continue until our members are shown respect by the company."

The key issues in this dispute include working conditions, particularly surrounding breaks and appropriate washroom facilities for operators, wages, and pensions.

This work stoppage will affect conventional and HandyDART transit, with the exception of medically necessary travel, in the Cowichan Valley.

On Nov. 20, 2024, members voted unanimously for strike action. Unifor has been bargaining with the employer since the spring of last year.

Unifor Local 114 represents 44 members, who work as transit operators, cleaners and mechanics, and Local 333BC represents eight HandyDART accessible transit operators. Members from both locals refused to wear their uniforms in late January as a symbol of solidarity heading towards to Feb. 8 strike deadline.

"Bus drivers need to be protected, particularly when it comes to breaks and accessing safe and clean washrooms while on shift," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "It's unacceptable to be behind the wheel for hours and denied a basic human right. We're going to continue fighting until Transdev addresses this."

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

