BROSSARD, QC, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx have selected Transdev's Connect 6ix consortium to deliver the Ontario Line Rolling Stock, Systems, Operations and Maintenance (RSSOM) project. The RSSOM project is one of several contracts to deliver the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometre-long stand-alone metro transit line that will connect the Ontario Science Centre to Exhibition/Ontario Place in Toronto.

The Connect 6ix team includes:

Ontario Line (CNW Group/Transdev)

Applicant Lead: Plenary Americas, Hitachi Rail , Webuild Group (Salini Impregilo Canada Holding Inc.), Transdev Canada Inc.

Plenary Americas, , Webuild Group (Salini Impregilo Canada Holding Inc.), Transdev Canada Inc. Design Team: Hitachi Rail , IBI Group Professional Services ( Canada ) Inc.

, IBI Group Professional Services ( ) Inc. Construction Team: Hitachi Rail , Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc., Salini Impregilo Civil Works Inc.), NGE Contracting Inc., Canadian subsidiary of the NGE Group.

, Webuild Group (Astaldi Canada Design & Construction Inc., Salini Impregilo Civil Works Inc.), NGE Contracting Inc., Canadian subsidiary of the NGE Group. Operations, Maintenance and Rehabilitation Team: Hitachi Rail , Transdev Canada Inc.

, Transdev Canada Inc. Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

The Connect 6ix team ranked first after the evaluation of the RFP which was submitted in June 2022. The team will now continue negotiations with Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx and a final contract is expected to be awarded later this year.

To learn more about this project: Ontario Line RSSOM project

About Transdev

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – empowers freedom to move every day thanks to safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips on average every day thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally-friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. In 2021, with nearly 82,000 employees in 18 countries, the Group generated total revenues of €7 billion. In 2022, present in Quebec and Ontario, Transdev Canada has 2500 employees operating in transit, paratransit, student transportation and medical transportation sectors. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario light rail in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium.

