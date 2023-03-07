BROSSARD, QC, March 07, 2023 /CNW/ -Transdev, a world leader in mobility with operations in 19 countries, announced that it has completed the acquisition of First Transit, one of the largest private-sector operators of mobility solutions in North America. Transdev Canada and First Transit have obtained all necessary regulatory approvals in Canada and are now officially operating as one company.

The deal, announced on October 26, 2022, combines First Transit's strong expertise in transit, shuttle services, paratransit and fleet maintenance and Transdev's complementary positions in school bussing, non-emergency medical transportation and rail, enabling Transdev Canada to become the most important multimodal operator of public transportation services, in Canada.

This strategic move is aligned with Transdev Group's 'Moving Green' decarbonization strategy, which targets a 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per kilometer by 2030 and a 50% increase in alternative fuel on bus and coach fleets (gas, biogas, biofuels, electric, hydrogen) versus 2018 levels. Currently, Transdev Canada operates more than 30 zero-emission electric school buses, with an additional 30 vehicles on order.

"The acquisition of First Transit is a major strategic milestone for Transdev Canada, reinforcing our competitive position from coast to coast," said Arthur Nicolet, CEO, Transdev Canada. "By combining our strengths, our expertise, Transdev's commitment to local decision making, and our common values, we've become the leading operator of safe, affordable, and eco-friendly public transportation services across Canada. I am proud and honored to welcome all our new colleagues into the Transdev Canada family."

With the Canadian public transit market expected to benefit from steady growth over the next five years, the combined entity created by the joining of Transdev Canada and First Transit is well positioned to provide positive and valuable transit options for clients such as cities, public transit agencies, and school boards as well as passengers.

Starting today, the combined operations in Canada will be led by Arthur Nicolet, uniting all operations and employees around the strength of a single company. The company will operate, manage, and maintain more than 40 sites in six Canadian provinces for communities, schools, universities, cities, and businesses and employ more than 4,500 people, with a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles (owned or operated).

In addition to the highly complementary regional presence and solutions offered, Transdev and First Transit share common values for the provision of safe, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions and are committed to operating sustainable public transit for all passengers, contributing to the communities they are serving. Further, the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as an employer and business partner, are enriched by strong complementary cultures which will drive Transdev forward.

Present in Canada for more than 50 years, Transdev has been an innovator and leader in public transit systems. As a private operator, Transdev's school bus fleet was among the first in North America to include electric vehicles and, in 2019, the group also partnered with the City of Montreal to explore the use of autonomous shuttles in urban areas.

Globally, Transdev operates 24 light rail projects in 10 countries and manages 16 different modes of transportation including buses, coaches, ferries and heavy rail lines. The international insights from the success of these multi-modal transportation projects will help inform Transdev's approach to transit expansion across Canada.

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – the mobility company – empowers freedom to move every day thanks to safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips on average every day thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. In 2021, with nearly 82,000 employees in 18 countries, Transdev Group generated total revenues of €7 billion. In 2022, present in Quebec and Ontario, Transdev Canada has 2,500 employees operating in transit, paratransit, student transportation and medical transportation sectors. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario light rail in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium, and of the future Ontario Line metro as a member of the Connect 6ix consortium.

