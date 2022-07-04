BROSSARD, QC, July 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Pursuing its energy transition strategy, Transdev Canada announces the acquisition of 30 new electric school buses from the Quebec company Lion Electric. A major investment once again made possible by the Quebec government's support policy.

Firmly committed to clean transportation, Transdev is pursuing its zero-emission objective. With this new order, the company will have electrified its fleet of electric buses to nearly 40% in Quebec. The entire new fleet is scheduled to be put into service in the Montérégie and Eastern Townships in the spring of 2023.

"In Canada as elsewhere, Transdev is convinced of the need to mobilize in the fight against global warming, both for the environment, our society and for future generations. We are reaffirming our commitment to the energy transition, especially to our youngest passengers, who are the main users of electric school buses," said Arthur Nicolet, Chief Executive Officer of Transdev Canada.

Putting its expertise and know-how as a global mobility operator and integrator at the service of the Quebec population, Transdev currently operates 1,800 electric buses in 13 different countries, making it the largest electric bus operator in the world, after China.

This sustainable transportation project was made possible through close collaboration between the manufacturer and the operator. For several years now, Lion Electric and Transdev Canada have been working hand-in-hand to achieve greener, cleaner mobility. In March 2020, in the midst of the pandemic crisis, Transdev Canada had already ordered and put into service 27 Lion Electric school buses. This represented an investment of $4.5M CAD. Again in 2022, Transdev is renewing its commitment with a new investment of nearly $5M CAD, with the ambition of electrifying 100% of its school bus fleet in Quebec by 2025.

These acquisitions benefited from the Program to Support the Deployment of Electric School buses in Québec, which is part of the Quebec government's 2015-2020 Transportation Electrification Action Plan.

About Transdev

As a leading operator and global mobility integrator, Transdev empowers freedom to move everyday. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips every day, in 17 countries, thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Transdev advises and supports local authorities and companies in the search for safer and more innovative mobility solutions in a sustainable collaboration. In 2022, present in Quebec and Ontario, Transdev Canada has 2500 employees operating in transit, paratransit, student transportation and medical transportation sectors. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario light rail in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium. Visit us at www.transdev.ca or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/transdev-canada/

About Lion

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero emission vehicles. We think, design and manufacture all-electric, class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. We believe that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

