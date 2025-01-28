BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Transdev Canada is proud to announce that it has once again been awarded the "Great Place to Work" certification. This international distinction highlights companies across all industries that offer an exceptional workplace culture while emphasizing the positive impact of an inclusive environment that fosters the quality of ideas from its human capital. This marks the second time Transdev Canada has received this certification, with the first recognition dating back to 2021.

The trust and engagement model for the "Great Place to Work" certification revolves around three essential relationships:

Between employees and management

Between employees and their colleagues

Between employees, their work, and the company

The certification is granted following a process that combines anonymous employee surveys with a rigorous analysis of the corporate culture. This analysis is based on five key principles: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The survey results are therefore directly based on employees' perceptions of their organization.

"This recognition highlights our team's collective commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment for everyone," said Arthur Nicolet, President and CEO of Transdev Canada. "This commitment is directly reflected in our remarkable growth, from 1,000 to 6,000 employees in less than five years. The quality of our workplace is at the heart of our development strategy and activities across the country."

"Great Place to Work" is an internationally recognized organization that has been evaluating and celebrating outstanding workplaces for over 30 years. This recognition places companies like Transdev Canada among fewer than 1% of Canadian companies that earned this certification in 2024.

About Transdev Canada:

Present in 6 provinces and 1 territory, Transdev Canada employs nearly 6,000 people in the transit, student, paratransit, rail and medical transportation sectors. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario light rail system in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium, and of the future Ontario Line metro as a member of the Connect 6ix consortium.

Media Contact : Frederic Bourgeois-LeBlanc - [email protected], Tél. : +1 (514) 709-0475, www.transdev.xx