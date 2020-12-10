BROSSARD, QC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - For many local authorities, mobility in less densely populated areas is critical to foster economic development, social inclusion, access to employment and purchasing power. Guided by these convictions, Transdev has developed tailor-made mobility solutions to adapt to the specific needs of local populations, and has won new associated contracts in Quebec and Ontario.

Changing lifestyles and urban sprawl are dispersing housing, employment and service areas. The challenge for the inhabitants of rural and peri-urban areas is to have credible alternatives to the individual car to be connected to urban centres.

« Being close to everyone's needs also means enabling the transportation of the most vulnerable populations. Attentive to the inclusion of everyone and to our role as a player in social cohesion, we pay the utmost attention to the accessibility of services. We also live these values of inclusion as a local employer », says Arthur Nicolet, CEO of Transdev Canada.

By developing adjusted and tailor-made offers, Transdev Canada has gained and regained the trust of communities that are strongly committed to the development of mobility.

In Ontario, the City of St. Thomas centrally located in Southwestern Ontario and known as the historic "Railway City" has trusted Voyago, Transdev's subsidiary, for the past 8 years to reliably operate their Conventional and Paratransit services. Embracing future transit investments The City of St. Thomas has selected Voyago to operate their transit services for another 10 years. We are excited to be working with the City as they implement some exciting new projects:

DRT services

Revamped schedules

14 new zero-emission buses, charging stations, solar generation retrofits,

upgraded technology

improved passenger amenities

In Ontario again, Municipality of Lambton Shores, Strathroy-Caradoc, City of Tillsonburg, Owen Sound, Middlesex County, Oxford County, Stratford-Perth County have all recently awarded Voyago individual contracts to operate new, fully accessible Inter-Community Transit services connecting bus service to Southwestern Ontario residents through a much needed new regional transit network. This network provides residents within all of these communities a way to easily travel throughout Southwestern Ontario.

In Quebec, Transdev won the contract for the MRC de l'Érable. From the very first planning meeting, the two organizations worked together to establish changes in record time to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the service. Serving 11 municipalities, more than 23,000 citizens will benefit from this special service, as it serves the customers of paratransit and public transit. Conceived as an evolving service, it will adjust as it is used and the level of ridership evolves. But already in the first days of operation at the beginning of November 2020, the number of passengers had exceeded forecasts.

About Transdev :

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – gives people the freedom to move whenever and however they choose. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips everyday thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally-friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Our approach is rooted in long-term partnerships with businesses and public authorities, and in the relentless pursuit of the safest and most innovative mobility solutions. We are a team of people serving people, and mobility is what we do. Transdev is jointly held by Caisse des Dépôts Group (66%) and the RETHMANN Group (34%). In 2020, with operations in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta, Transdev Canada has 2,700 employees providing transit, student transportation, paratransit and medical transportation services. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario light rail in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium.

