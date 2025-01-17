Transdev bus operators, mechanics, and cleaners in Cowichan Valley, B.C. file strike notice

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Members employed at Transdev (formerly First Transit) in Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island have filed strike notice after talks broke down with the company.

"As I've said before, strike action is not something we take lightly, we want to resolve this dispute with the employer, but our members are prepared, if necessary," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

A BC Transit bus, sign is not in service. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"We will support our transit members with all our strength."

Negotiations between Unifor Local 333BC, which represents HandyDART accessible transit operators, and Transdev stalled Wednesday, while Local 114, which represents members at Cowichan Valley Regional Transit, and the company were not able to come to an agreement on Thursday.

There are 44 conventional bus drivers and maintenance workers represented by Local 114 and eight HandyDART operators represented by Local 333.

If the parties cannot reach a deal by the last bus on Fri., Feb. 7, 2025, then there will be a full work stoppage effective Sat., Feb. 8.

The union is available for additional dates for bargaining, however, there is nothing yet scheduled.

This work stoppage will affect HandyDART and conventional transit in the Cowichan Valley.

The key outstanding issues in this dispute include wages, pensions and working conditions, particularly surrounding breaks and appropriate washroom facilities for operators.

"Respect and dignity for transit drivers in Cowichan Valley comes first and foremost," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

"Our members deserve rest breaks and opportunities to access clean and safe washroom facilities. This becomes a human rights issue."

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For more information, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or (416) 938-6157.