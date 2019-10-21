Transdev Awarded Contract for Hurontario Light Rail Transit Project, Ontario, Canada

The Hurontario LRT is an 18-kilometre, 19-stop light rail transit system that runs along Hurontario Street from Port Credit in Mississauga to Gateway Terminal in south Brampton. The LRT will operate in a separated guideway with traffic priority throughout most of the corridor.

Within the consortium, Transdev will be responsible for Operations, Maintenance and Rehabilitation. Throughout the construction and mobilization phase, Transdev will support its partners and advise them on all system operability aspects.

This outcome is a powerful endorsement of Transdev's global leadership in operating 24 light rail systems in ten countries and comes in addition to the new €330 million Stage 1 Parramatta (Sydney, Australia) light rail contract won by Transdev in January 2019. Transdev has just commissioned the Line 1 of the Avignon (France) light rail, while the Transdev-operated "CBD & South East" light rail system in Sydney (Australia) will commence operations before year end 2019.

"We are proud of Infrastructure Ontario's and Metrolinx's confidence in our consortium. This first Transdev light rail operations and maintenance contract in Canada confirms our leading position in the field, now in ten countries, and strengthens our belief in the value of public-private partnerships for the long-term success of major infrastructure projects. Congratulations to all the teams who made this great achievement possible", said Yann Leriche, CEO of Transdev North America.

"It's a great honour for Transdev to now have a much-expanded role as a global mobility provider in Canada, ensuring light rail operations and maintenance services within the Mobilinx consortium. As a global leader in this field, we are proud to become a key player in the success of Hurontario's light rail network project. In 2019, with the Sydney light-rail and ferry contracts in Australia, the Bremen regional train deal in Germany, and a renewed light rail contract in Dublin, Transdev is definitely demonstrating the capabilities of its international commercial teams", explains Thierry Mallet, Chairman and CEO of Transdev Group.

About Transdev:

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – gives people the freedom to move whenever and however they choose. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips everyday thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally-friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Our approach is rooted in long-term partnerships with businesses and public authorities, and in the relentless pursuit of the safest and most innovative mobility solutions. We are a team of people serving people, and mobility is what we do. Transdev is jointly held by Caisse des Dépôts Group (66%) and the RETHMANN Group (34%). In 2018, with 82,000 employees in 18 countries, the Group generated total revenues of 6.9 billion euros. In Canada, Transdev employs 2,600 people serving people, mostly in Quebec and Ontario.

About Mobilinx:

Mobilinx is an integrated consortium of local and global firms that specialize in the delivery of infrastructure projects. Mobilinx signed an agreement with Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx to design, build, finance operate and maintain (DBFOM) the Hurontario Light Rail (HuLRT) in October 2019. Expected to begin operations in Fall of 2024, the HuLRT will transform the way people in Mississauga and Brampton live, work, and move. HuLRT is a new light rail transit system covering 18 km in a dedicated right-of-way, with 18 at-grade stops and one underground station. This system will deliver a greener future, better connections and more choices for Ontario's transit riders, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Following the design, construction and commissioning of the HuLRT, Mobilinx will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the system for 30 years.

