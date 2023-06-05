More than 370 hotels in the South, including over 50 new properties

MONTREAL, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Transat is pleased to announce its enhanced selection of packages for the 2023-2024 winter season. Whether traveling to Mexico, South America, Central America, the Caribbean or even Europe, the tour operator offers an extensive range of options, including one checked baggage, to suit the desires and budgets of every traveller. Those looking for a tropical getaway in the South can choose from over 370 hotels, including some 50 new additions, with departures from eight Canadian cities. Conversely, Europe enthusiasts can choose from 150 hotels in Spain, France, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

"We are reaffirming our position as a leader in Canada with this unrivaled range of packages for the winter season, with a choice of more than 500 hotels on three continents. We take great pride in offering a travel experience that combines our expertise as an airline with our substantial know-how as a tour operator," said Joseph Adamo, Transat's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Sun Collections for every taste

To help travellers choose the hotel that best suits their needs, Transat also offers five exclusive collections with customized perks.

Luxury Collection

36 hotels, including 7 additions, for the crème de la crème of tropical vacations, each property more chic than the last.

of tropical vacations, each property more chic than the last. Family Collection

47 hotels, including 9 additions, for a hassle-free family travel experience and a ton of kid-friendly activities.

R&R 18+ Collection

10 adults-only hotels, including 2 additions, with wellness facilities for a relaxing break far from routine and stress.

Solo Collection

44 hotels, including 8 additions, where travellers pay no single supplement and enjoy complete freedom.

Out of Office Collection

13 hotels to work remotely from the beach.

The biggest South promo of the year continues

Thanks to the "Book Early, Get Plenty" promo, Canadian travellers can start planning their winter vacation right away and take advantage of a range of perks:

Up to $400 off for two people;

off for two people; Price Drop Guarantee up to $200 /adult and $100 /child;

/adult and /child; Reduced deposit of $100 /person;

/person; Future travel credit of $50 /adult and $25 /child;

/adult and /child; 50% off Option Flex Standard.

The promotion applies to new individual bookings of Transat South packages made by June 29, 2023, for travel between September 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024. Exceptions apply.

Duo packages: the best of both worlds

Exclusive to Transat, Duo packages are an innovative way to rethink vacations. They offer the opportunity to discover two facets of a South destination in a single trip: lazing on the beach, coupled with the discovery of a city and its culture.

In Cuba, immerse yourself in Havana's rich culture and fascinating history, then relax on Varadero's pristine beaches. In Colombia, take a stroll through the colorful streets of Cartagena, then escape to the tranquil island of Barú.

Winter in Europe

More committed than ever to helping Canadian travellers discover Europe year-round, Transat now offers an enticing selection of short- and long-term packages in France (Lyon, Marseille, Paris), Portugal (Lisbon, Porto and Faro), Spain (Malaga) and the United Kingdom (London). These packages include flights, a choice of more than 150 hotels, transfers, excursions and much more. Travellers can also opt for a la carte hotels to further personalize their stay and enjoy even more flexibility.

More flexibility thanks to Option Flex

For the ultimate level of flexibility, Transat offers two types of Option Flex for South and Europe packages.

With the Option Flex Standard, customers can cancel or change travel dates, destination or hotel, and obtain a travel credit up to 72 hours before departure for a fee of $89. The Flex Extra Option, on the other hand, allows customers to cancel or change travel dates, destination or hotel up to 24 hours before departure, and obtain a refund for a fee of $149. In both cases, it is also possible to transfer the package to a friend or family member up to 30 days before departure. Conditions apply.

Virtual brochures featuring Transat employees

Travel Counsellors can now discover all the details of Transat's winter offer via its virtual brochures, which once again feature Transat's very own staff members.

An attractive flight program for next winter

Air Transat recently unveiled an ambitious flight schedule for the winter season. It is expanding its offer by pursuing its strategy of annualizing its routes to the French provinces; Lyon and Marseille will now be operated year-round, and Nantes until mid-January. In addition, it's significantly increasing its frequencies to South destinations, including Florida. Indeed, the company is significantly increasing its capacity to this destination, which it has been serving for almost 35 years. From Montreal, two additional flights per week will be offered to Orlando (thus offering daily flights) and seven to Fort Lauderdale (for a total of 13 frequencies per week), facilitating access to cruises departing from the Sunshine State.

The entire offer is now available on the Transat and Air Transat websites, as well as via all major Canadian distributors, including Marlin Travel, Club Voyages, Voyages Transat, Transat Travel and Travel Plus across the country.

