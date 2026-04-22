MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat" or the "Company") announced that it has revised its 2026 program, with targeted adjustments on certain routes, in response to the unprecedented aviation fuel crisis and exceptional volatility in energy markets. These measures are intended to optimize deployed capacity by prioritizing routes with the strongest performance outlook, as part of the Company's ongoing operational discipline. The changes implemented to date represent a 6% reduction in planned capacity from May to October 2026.

Consistent with the rest of the airline industry, Transat has been facing significant fuel price volatility for several weeks, as well as supply constraints in certain regions, including Cuba. The Company has therefore adjusted its program by reducing the number of frequencies on some routes to Europe and the Caribbean and by extending the suspension of service to Cuba until October. Supported by Transat's resilient program, affected customers are being assisted through the offering of alternative travel options, in accordance with the Company's practices.

"The recent volatility in aviation fuel prices reflects an exceptional environment affecting the entire sector. We are closely monitoring the situation, as cost pressures continue to be felt across the industry. We will continue to optimize our program based on demand, which remains strong. Additional measures may be implemented depending on how the situation evolves, beyond our control," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Transat A.T. Inc.

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. Air Transat's fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

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SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.