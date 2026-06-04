MONTREAL, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted the World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, announces a new interline partnership with Iberia, further expanding its footprint in Spain and enhancing travel options for its customers.

Through this agreement, Air Transat passengers can now connect via Madrid (MAD) to over 20 popular destinations including Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Ibiza (IBZ), Tenerife (TFN and TFS) and Alicante (ALC).

"Spain is one of Air Transat's most important international markets, and we are proud to be the airline offering the widest range of Spanish destinations from Canada," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "This new partnership with Iberia builds on that leadership by giving our customers seamless access, via Madrid, to even more destinations across Spain. It strengthens our position in the market while offering travellers greater flexibility, convenience and confidence throughout their journey."

Air Transat continues to steadily expand its presence in Spain, a key pillar of its network. The airline now serves five Spanish destinations, including four operated year-round – Madrid, Barcelona, Málaga and Valencia – providing consistent connectivity across seasons. The recent addition of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (LPA) to its winter program further diversifies its offering, tapping into strong demand for European sun destinations while complementing its established portfolio.

"This partnership with Air Transat reflects Iberia's broader commitment to strengthening connectivity between North America and Spain," said Celia Muñoz Espín, Iberia's Commercial Strategy, Distribution & Alliances Director. "The agreement will make easier for Air Transat customers to connect, via Madrid-Barajas, with Iberia-operated destinations across Spain under a single itinerary and it coincides with the launch of Iberia's new Toronto-Madrid route on June 13. Iberia is currently exploring collaboration opportunities in Toronto to further strengthen domestic connectivity within Canada and enhance the overall customer proposition".

Passengers travelling under this interline agreement will benefit from a streamlined journey, including a single itinerary, baggage checked through to their final destination, and additional protection in case of schedule disruptions.

Flights are now available for booking via airtransat.com and through travel professionals.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet is primarily composed of some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,500 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.