MONTREAL, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline seven times by Skytrax, is announcing the launch of a new non-stop route between Montreal (YUL) and Istanbul (IST), starting October 29, 2026. Operated year-round on an Airbus A330, the service will run twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

With this addition, Air Transat further enhances its distinctive offering in the Canadian market. Combined with three weekly flights from Toronto, travellers from across Canada, from Halifax to Vancouver, including Ottawa, Québec City, Winnipeg and Calgary, will now have access to up to five weekly flights to Istanbul.

"Expanding our program from our hometown is great news for Quebecers and the local business community," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "Through our partnership with Turkish Airlines, Istanbul becomes much more than a destination, it's a gateway to one of the most diverse global networks, spanning the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Caucasus. Our customers can book a single ticket to dozens of destinations beyond Istanbul, all while enjoying Air Transat's quality of service."

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to welcome this new service to Istanbul, offered by our partner Air Transat, providing travellers with an additional gateway to a destination rich in culture," said Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development at ADM. "This new route will appeal to passengers seeking memorable experiences in Turkey's largest city, renowned for its vibrant markets, timeless charm, and unique position straddling Europe and Asia. We would also like to thank the Air Transat teams who worked tirelessly to bring this service to life."

Launched in 2025, the Toronto–Istanbul route quickly demonstrated strong Canadian demand for travel to Türkiye and beyond. The addition of Montreal naturally complements this offering, building on high-potential routes and disciplined capacity management, two key pillars of Air Transat's profitable growth strategy.

Flights are now available for booking.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet is primarily composed of some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.