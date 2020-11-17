The specialist in leisure travel invites Canadians who telecommute

to swap their home office for one with an ocean view

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat is pleased to announce that, starting today, it is offering a brand-new collection of hotels called Out of Office Collection. Designed for travellers who would like to soak up the joys of the South while working, the collection features a range of benefits tailored to the needs of telecommuters and includes more than 30 carefully selected hotels in some of the most popular South destinations for Canadian travellers, namely Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

This addition enhances Transat's existing hotel offer, which already includes four Sun Collections: Luxury, Distinction, Solo and Family.

"This is a clear trend that we have been seeing emerge in this new context of widespread telecommuting," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat. "The offer is particularly timely, with the imminent arrival of winter and our affordable rates. In addition, we are the only ones in Canada to offer this kind of collection with no supplement for solo travellers."

Oceanfront office

Available for travel with friends, solo or with family, the Out of Office Collection is offered for stays of 14 days or more and features many perks* to ensure that travellers work efficiently in the South:

No supplement for solo travellers

Accommodation with ample workspace

Complimentary or reduced-rate printing and IT services

Complimentary, reliable and fast WiFi

Complimentary or reduced-rate laundry services

Moreover, since the health and safety of passengers remains its top priority, Transat will continue to apply the measures of its Traveller Care program at check-in, during boarding, on board and at destination. Its hotel partners at destination have also implemented a variety of measures, including rigorous cleaning and disinfecting, distancing furniture in public areas and adapting various services to minimize contact.

Booking and travelling with peace of mind

To reassure travellers and give them greater flexibility, Transat is extending its Book Packages With Confidence offer until November 30, 2020.

Applicable to new package bookings, this offer includes free COVID-19 medical insurance and Option Flex Standard's extra flexibility to cancel a trip or change travel dates, destination and/or hotel up to 72 hours before departure.

*Offer may vary by hotel. Restrictions may apply.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 13 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked 2nd in the Travel and Leisure category and 57th overall on Forbes World's Best Employers list

World's Best Employers list Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

