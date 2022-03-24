The campaign calls on its employees, as well as those of the nearly 300 travel agencies that make up its distribution network, the largest in Canada with 2,000 travel counsellors. Air Transat passengers are also being invited to make a donation on board its flights, a collection made possible by the engagement of its crews. Customers and the general public can also donate in support of the organization's emergency response plan on the SOS Children's Villages portal dedicated to this fundraising campaign at http://support.soschildrensvillages.ca/goto/airtransat .

"This conflict is shattering the lives of millions of innocent people, especially children, and that resonates deeply with us," said Transat President and Chief Executive Officer Annick Guérard. "We have always been strongly committed to the protection of children and we are eager to support SOS Children's Villages' emergency response to those internally displaced in Ukraine, as well those Ukrainians who have fled the country." She added: "We invite our teams, our customers and the public to demonstrate their strongest support for the Ukrainian people, whose needs are immense, by joining us in this gesture of solidarity."

SOS Children's Villages is responding to the immediate critical needs in Ukraine by providing safe shelter, food items, medical supplies, hygiene kits, education materials, as well as psychosocial and mental health support. In addition, SOS is working with other humanitarian agencies to assist and reunify children who have been separated from their families. SOS Children's Villages has been helping children and families in Ukraine since 2003.

"SOS Children's Villages was founded to support children who lost everything during the Second World War in Europe, and now works in more than 130 countries. Beyond providing shelter and food, SOS Children's Villages focuses on building the trust and warmth of strong human connections. In all things we are on the side of children,", said SOS Children's Villages Canada President and CEO Thomas Bauer. "We will continue to protect children from the horror of war."

Over the years, Transat has supported numerous humanitarian operations by SOS Children's Villages and other charitable organizations in emergency situations, including in Canada, Haiti and other countries where Transat operates. Transat will strengthen its commitment to SOS Children's Villages by contributing $25,000 to this campaign.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).

About SOS Children's Villages:

Founded in 1969, SOS Children's Villages Canada is a member of the SOS Children's Villages International federation. SOS Children's Villages is dedicated to protecting children and advancing their rights in a 137 countries and territories. We believe that children deserve more than just survival. They have a right to grow up in a safe and caring family environment, giving them the best chance of a secure future. Using a holistic approach, we work to empower vulnerable children, families, and communities to ensure children's rights are met. Through programs focused on child protection, education, health, nutrition, women's economic empowerment and humanitarian responses, SOS Children's Villages serves over 1 million people annually. Learn more: www.soschildrensvillages.ca

