MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. is delighted to present the destinations it will offer travellers as of November 1, 2020, strengthening its overall program since gradually resuming its operations on July 23.

Air Transat plans to operate, at the height of the season, flights to more than 40 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the United States, Europe and Canada. A selection of South and Europe packages featuring more than 320 dream hotels will also be offered. And to help travellers plan their getaways with peace of mind, Transat is presenting even more flexible options to book, change or cancel a trip, in addition to ensuring a safe experience with its Traveller Care program.

"Even though the entire tourism industry has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the desire to go abroad for a change of scenery and for new discoveries is still very much alive in travellers," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat. "That is why we are delighted to present them with our enhanced offer. Now, more than ever, this program of more than 40 destinations allows us to redesign our future one step at a time and to renew our mission, which is to brighten the everyday of our passengers."

Enhanced flight schedule

As they gradually regain their appreciation for a well-deserved vacation under the sun, travellers will be able to choose from a wide range of flights.

From Montreal, Air Transat will operate direct flights to Colombia (Cartagena), Costa Rica (Liberia, San José), Cuba (Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Havana, Holguin, Santa Clara, Varadero), the United States (Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Orlando), Guadeloupe (Pointe-à-Pitre), Haiti (Port-au-Prince), Honduras (Roatan), Jamaica (Montego Bay), Mexico (Acapulco, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta), Martinique (Fort-de-France), Panama (Rio Hato), Puerto Rico (San Juan), the Dominican Republic (La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samana, Santo Domingo), St. Maarten (Philipsburg) and El Salvador (San Salvador).

Travellers from Toronto will be able to fly direct to Colombia (Cartagena), Cuba (Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Holguin, Santa Clara, Varadero), the United States (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando), Jamaica (Montego Bay), Honduras (Roatan), Mexico (Cancun, Puerto Vallarta), Panama (Rio Hato), the Dominican Republic (La Romana, Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samana) and St. Maarten (Philipsburg).

From Quebec City, 10 South destinations will be accessible via direct flight: Cuba (Cayo Coco, Holguin, Santa Clara, Varadero), the United States (Fort Lauderdale, Orlando), Mexico (Cancun) and the Dominican Republic (Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Samana).

Direct flights to the most popular destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean are also scheduled from Halifax, Hamilton, London, Moncton and Ottawa.

In addition, to complement its range of flights, Transat is also highlighting its attractive hotel offer, featuring more than 320 properties grouped under its four collections—Luxury, Distinction, Family and Solo—to suit all tastes and budgets. Exceptional hotels in the United States and Europe are also on the program.

As for Europe, Air Transat will offer direct flights between Montreal and Spain (Malaga), France (Paris) and Portugal (Lisbon). In addition, direct flights from Toronto to Portugal (Faro, Lisbon, Porto) and the United Kingdom (Glasgow, London, Manchester) will also be offered. Travellers from Quebec City will be able to fly direct to France (Paris) during the holidays.

Finally, to open the door to more international destinations and enable travel throughout Canada, Air Transat will also operate domestic flights between Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Travelling with peace of mind

Subject to changes in demand and travel restrictions, Transat may have to modify its flight schedule. However, to reassure its travellers, it is offering them even more flexible booking options.

That is why it is extending its Book with peace of mind offer, applicable to all new flight bookings, until August 31, 2020. This offer allows passengers to change their travel dates or destination—or both—at no charge up to 24 hours before departure. In the event of a cancellation, they will obtain a travel credit that will be fully transferable and have no expiry date.

The Here Comes the Sun Promo also includes extra flexibility on new bookings of South packages made by September 11, 2020. It features perks like Transat's Price Drop Guarantee, a reduced deposit of only $100, and Option Flex, which allows travellers to cancel or change their booking at no charge or to transfer their package to a friend or family member.

And since passenger safety remains Transat's top priority, it will continue to apply the strict health and safety measures of its Traveller Care program at check-in, during boarding, on board and at destination. In addition, a practical guide for travellers containing all the information they need has been created to accompany them at every step of their trip.

Greener flights

Air Transat continues the transformation of its fleet and strengthens its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint by integrating two new Airbus A321neoLRs, the greenest in their class. It plans to add three more by next spring, bringing the total number of this generation of aircraft in its fleet to nine.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 13 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked eighth nationally and third in Quebec on Forbes magazine's annual list of Canada's Best Employers

on Forbes magazine's annual list of Best Employers Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

