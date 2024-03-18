Transat announces the appointment of Sebastian Ponce as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTREAL, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastian Ponce as Chief Revenue Officer. He is now responsible for the air network strategy, revenue management, and the development of airline alliances.

Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer, Transat (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

At Transat since 2018, Sebastian most recently held the position of Vice President, Program and Alliances. With his team, he was instrumental in redefining Transat's network and alliance strategy and in setting up the Alliances department, responsible for developing and maintaining airline partnerships. He has also spearheaded numerous inter-carrier partnership agreements, including the recent commercial joint venture with Porter Airlines, a first in the company's history. Under his leadership, Transat announced two codeshare agreements with Canadian airlines and a dozen interline agreements with carriers in Europe and South America.

"Sebastian joined Transat as part of its strategic transformation with the objective of defining our network for years to come. He has a strong track record and has demonstrated great potential in a number of ways. I am confident that he is the right person to continue implementing our growth strategy over the next few years," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat.

"I am delighted to take on this new role and to further contribute to the development of our business model. There are many opportunities to continue growing our network and optimizing our revenues, and I am eager to be actively involved in the initiatives that will help us achieve our goals," added Sebastian Ponce.

Sebastian has over 15 years of experience within the airline industry, 10 of which he spent at Air France. Throughout his career, he has led various teams in the Revenue Management, Controlling, Airport Strategy, Network Planning and Alliances departments.

Sebastian holds an Executive MBA from McGill and HEC Montréal and a master's degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Tecnica Federico Santa Maria in Chili.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of leisure travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international destinations. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, it is committed to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the destinations it serves. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018. (TSX: TRZ) www.transat.com

Media

Andréan Gagné

Senior Director, Public Affairs and Communications

[email protected]

514 987-1616 ext. 104071

Media site and image bank: www.transat.com/fr-CA/corporatif/medias

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.