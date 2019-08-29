Transat Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval for the Transaction with Air Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc. ("Transat") today announced that the Superior Court of Quebec has issued a final order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with Air Canada (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was also approved by 94.77% of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the special meeting of Transat held on August 23, 2019.

The Arrangement is still subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals described in Transat's management information circular dated July 19, 2019, as well as other customary closing conditions. In addition, a public interest assessment regarding the Arrangement is being undertaken by Transport Canada with input from the Commissioner of Competition. If the required regulatory approvals are obtained and conditions are met, it is now expected that the transaction will be completed by the second quarter 2020.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the managem²ent information circular dated July 19, 2019.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about Transat concerning a potential transaction involving the acquisition of shares of Transat. These statements are based on certain assumptions deemed reasonable by Transat, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, several of which are outside the control of Transat, which may cause results to vary materially. Transat disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by securities laws.

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 12 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, Transat has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

