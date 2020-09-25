This insurance plan covering emergency medical and quarantine expenses will be offered

at no extra cost to customers

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat, one of the world's largest integrated tourism companies and Canada's leader in leisure travel, is pleased to announce that its customers will now be able to benefit from a COVID-19 Emergency Medical Certificate of Insurance. Offered through Manulife, this insurance plan is designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine expenses at destination, in addition to providing assistance if COVID-19 is contracted during the trip.

Therefore, eligible customers who book a roundtrip flight from Canada to an international Air Transat destination or a Transat package to Mexico, Central or South America, or the Caribbean, from September 25 to October 31, 2020, for stays of up to 21 days between October 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, will be covered by this insurance at no extra cost. It will automatically be included in the purchase of the flight or package, whether it is made at a travel agency, online or through Transat's Customer Contact Centre.

"The travel industry has been transforming at a frantic pace in recent months, and we are listening to our customers' expectations in order to offer them programs and solutions adapted to the new realities," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer of Transat. "The introduction of a free and automatic COVID-19 medical insurance and assistance plan included in our flights and packages, combined with our rigorous health and safety program, Traveller Care, demonstrates our desire to allow our customers to carry out their travel plans despite the uncertainties related to the pandemic."

The COVID-19 Emergency Medical Certificate of Insurance, offered through Manulife with the purchase of a roundtrip Air Transat flight or Transat package, includes:

Emergency medical insurance, which covers up to CA $200,000 per insured person for medical and hospital expenses that may be incurred as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result during the trip

per insured person for medical and hospital expenses that may be incurred as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result during the trip Coverage of accommodation costs caused by quarantine or isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test result during the trip, up to CA $150 a day per insured person or CA $300 a day per family, for a maximum of 14 days

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers, employees, partners and communities," says Wally Thompson, Vice-President, Distribution, Manulife Affinity Markets. "That's why offering specialized travel insurance for Canadians is important. Offering coverage for COVID-related expenses means we can help Canadians protect what matters most when they plan their travel with Transat."

Full details on this insurance coverage can be found here:

airtransat.com/en-CA/book/covid-19-coverage

transat.com/en-CA/book/package/covid-19-coverage

About Transat

Transat A.T. Inc. is a leading integrated international tourism company specializing in holiday travel. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands to some 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. Transat is firmly committed to sustainable tourism development, as reflected in its multiple corporate responsibility initiatives over the past 13 years, and was awarded Travelife certification in 2018. Based in Montreal, the company has 5,000 employees (TSX: TRZ).

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec

Ranked eighth nationally and third in Quebec on Forbes magazine's annual list of Canada's Best Employers

