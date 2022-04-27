Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members
Apr 27, 2022, 16:00 ET
MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, the ten candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. Transat's Board of Directors now includes Raymond Bachand, Chairman of the Board since 2021, Lucie Chabot, Valérie Chort, Daniel Desjardins, Annick Guérard, Susan Kudzman, Stéphane Lefebvre, Ian Rae, Philippe Sureau and Julie Tremblay.
Following are the results of the vote:
|
Vote For
|
Withhold
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Raymond Bachand
|
11,979,386
|
98.21%
|
218,612
|
1.79%
|
Lucie Chabot
|
11,989,451
|
98.29%
|
208,547
|
1.71%
|
Valérie Chort
|
11,988,982
|
98.29%
|
209,016
|
1.71%
|
Daniel Desjardins
|
12,006,787
|
98.46%
|
188,411
|
1.54%
|
Annick Guérard
|
11,986,997
|
98.27%
|
211,001
|
1.73%
|
Susan Kudzman
|
11,973,014
|
98.16%
|
224,984
|
1.84%
|
Stéphane Lefebvre
|
12,015,036
|
98.50%
|
182,962
|
1.50%
|
Ian Rae
|
11,984,010
|
98.25%
|
213,988
|
1.75%
|
Philippe Sureau
|
12,002,959
|
98.40%
|
195,039
|
1.60%
|
Julie Tremblay
|
11,975,612
|
98.18%
|
222,386
|
1.82%
About Transat
Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).
SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.
