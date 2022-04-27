Transat A.T. Inc. - Election of Board members

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - At the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, the ten candidates for the Transat director positions were elected by a majority of votes cast by shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting. Transat's Board of Directors now includes Raymond Bachand, Chairman of the Board since 2021, Lucie Chabot, Valérie Chort, Daniel Desjardins, Annick Guérard, Susan Kudzman, Stéphane Lefebvre, Ian Rae, Philippe Sureau and Julie Tremblay.

Following are the results of the vote:

Vote For

Withhold

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Raymond Bachand

11,979,386

98.21%

218,612

1.79%

Lucie Chabot

11,989,451

98.29%

208,547

1.71%

Valérie Chort

11,988,982

98.29%

209,016

1.71%

Daniel Desjardins

12,006,787

98.46%

188,411

1.54%

Annick Guérard

11,986,997

98.27%

211,001

1.73%

Susan Kudzman

11,973,014

98.16%

224,984

1.84%

Stéphane Lefebvre

12,015,036

98.50%

182,962

1.50%

Ian Rae

11,984,010

98.25%

213,988

1.75%

Philippe Sureau

12,002,959

98.40%

195,039

1.60%

Julie Tremblay

11,975,612

98.18%

222,386

1.82%

About Transat
Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ). 

