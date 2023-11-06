Trailcon Welcomes Dan Porco: A Valuable Addition to the National Sales Team

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Trailcon, a leader in commercial trailer leasing, rental and maintenance, is proud to announce the addition of Mr. Dan Porco, National Account Manager, to our team. With over 26 years of extensive experience at Penske, Dan Porco brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that is sure to contribute significantly to our company's growth and success.

Dan Porco, National Account Manager - Trailcon Leasing Inc. (CNW Group/Trailcon Leasing Inc)

Dan's career at Penske is a testament to his dedication and ability to rise through the ranks. Starting as a technician, he progressed steadily to become a National Account Manager for North America. His journey is marked by a strong work ethic and a commitment to delivering exceptional results in both sales and operations.

"I am truly excited to join the Trailcon team and contribute to its continued success in the trailer industry. With Trailcon's reputation for excellence and commitment to customer service, I see tremendous potential for growth and innovation," said Porco. "I look forward to working alongside this talented team and leveraging my experience to help drive sales initiatives and build lasting client relationships."

Dan's commitment to building strong client relationships closely aligns with Trailcon's core values, and his proven expertise in managing critical national accounts at Penske underscores his ability to provide the highest level of service and support to our clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan Porco to Trailcon. With his remarkable background in the industry and a proven track record of success, we are confident that Dan will play a pivotal role in boosting our sales initiatives and strengthening our customer relationships," says Rick Hull, Chief Sales Officer of Trailcon Leasing. "We look forward to the exciting journey and growth prospects that lie ahead with him on board."

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Trailcon stands as a prominent leader in Canada's trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service sector. With seven strategically located full-service facilities, a robust fleet exceeding 10,000 units, a thriving rental operation, a skilled workforce of over 100 trailer technicians, and an unparalleled mobile repair fleet, Trailcon consistently delivers unmatched service. In 2020, Trailcon introduced TrailerCare, an innovative program that offers regular and preventative maintenance services for trailer fleets of all sizes, including medium and large private fleets. Powered by cutting-edge technology, TrailerCare is executed by licensed technicians, ensuring optimal fleet performance and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Trailcon Leasing Inc. and its services, please visit www.trailcon.com. Additional materials and images are available upon request.

SOURCE Trailcon Leasing Inc

For further information: Media Contact: Stacey Sarris, Vice President, Marketing & Client Success, [email protected], 905.670.9061 ext 3228