Trailcon Leasing Inc. Appoints Robert Hansen as Chief of Operations to Optimize Operations and Enhance Service Delivery

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Trailcon Leasing Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Hansen as the company's new Chief of Operations. With a distinguished 15-year career at Eaton Corp. and an impressive educational background, Robert brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Trailcon, further strengthening the company's leadership team.

In his new role as Chief of Operations, Robert will lead efforts to optimize operational processes, spearhead strategic growth initiatives, and foster a culture of excellence and continuous improvement at Trailcon. He will also play a pivotal role in integrating leading-edge technologies to enhance service delivery and promote sustainable practices, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the logistics and transportation sector.

Robert joins Trailcon from Eaton Corp., where he most recently served as Vice President of Operations at their Critical Power and Digital Infrastructure Division (CPDI). In this role, he was responsible for overseeing multiple operations and led strategic initiatives with a focus on continuous improvement. Throughout his tenure at Eaton, Robert held several key leadership positions across the United States, the Philippines and Canada.

In addition to his extensive career, Robert is a Professional Engineer (P. Eng), holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from Queen's University and an MBA from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.

"We are excited to welcome Robert Hansen to Trailcon," said Jerry Brown, President of Trailcon Leasing, Inc. "His leadership, expertise, and passion for excellence and continuous improvement align perfectly with our vision and values. We are confident that Robert will play a key role in leading Trailcon to new heights."

Robert Hansen expressed his enthusiasm about joining Trailcon, stating, "I am excited to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. Trailcon's commitment to innovation and excellence is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.:

Trailcon stands as a prominent leader in Canada's trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service sector. With seven strategically located facilities, a robust fleet exceeding 10,000 units, a thriving rental operation, a skilled workforce of over 100 trailer technicians, and an unparalleled mobile repair fleet, Trailcon consistently delivers unmatched service. In 2020, Trailcon introduced TrailerCare, an innovative program that offers regular and preventative maintenance services for trailer fleets of all sizes, including medium and large private fleets. Powered by cutting-edge technology, TrailerCare is executed by licensed technicians, ensuring optimal fleet performance and customer satisfaction.

