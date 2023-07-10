Trailcon Leasing, Inc. Welcomes Accomplished Marketer Stacey Sarris as VP of Marketing & Client Success

BRAMPTON, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Trailcon Leasing, Inc, a leading Canadian company in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance, and fleet management, is proud to announce the appointment of Stacey Sarris as the Vice President of Marketing & Client Success. This appointment comes as part of Trailcon's continuous growth and evolution, driven by its commitment to providing exceptional client experiences.

Bringing over two decades of expertise in marketing and branding, Stacey Sarris joins Trailcon as the Vice President of Marketing & Client Success. As a key member of the Trailcon leadership team Stacey will spearhead the establishment of a world-class Client Success organization, enhancing the company's market position. "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining a company with such a respected brand and strong growth trajectory over the past several years," said Sarris.

As an accomplished marketing executive, Sarris has led the strategic vision of successful omni-channel marketing for a diverse group of brands, including Microsoft, LG, The Weather Network, Canadian Tire, Sony and Ryder. Her extensive experience, combined with her passion for client satisfaction, makes her the ideal choice to lead the Trailcon Marketing organization.

"I believe that the key to driving success in marketing is to truly understand and anticipate our clients' needs," said Sarris. "I am excited to be joining Trailcon at a time when the company is highly committed to the success of its Clients, and I look forward to building on this momentum."

The appointment of Sarris as the VP of Marketing & Client Success is just one example of Trailcon's continued growth and progression. As one of Canada's leading trailer leasing and fleet management companies, the organization is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional client experiences across all operational areas.

"I am confident that Stacey's expertise and passion for client success will help us continue to build our brand and position Trailcon as a leader in the industry," said Jerry Brown, President of Trailcon Leasing. "I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to grow our business and provide superior service to our clients."

About Trailcon

Trailcon stands as a prominent leader in Canada's trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service sector. With six strategically located facilities, a robust fleet exceeding 10,000 units, a thriving rental operation, a skilled workforce of over 100 trailer technicians, and an unparalleled mobile repair fleet, Trailcon consistently delivers unmatched service. In 2020, Trailcon introduced TrailerCare, an innovative program that offers regular and preventative maintenance services for trailer fleets of all sizes, including medium and large private fleets. Powered by cutting-edge technology, TrailerCare is executed by licensed technicians, ensuring optimal fleet performance and customer satisfaction.

