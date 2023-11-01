Trailcon Leasing Inc. Expands its Reach with New Balzac Location

BALZAC, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Trailcon Leasing Inc., a prominent provider of trailer leasing, rental, and maintenance services, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest facility in Balzac, AB.

Conveniently positioned just off major Highway 2 and a brief 10-minute drive from the Calgary International Airport, this new location showcases designated trailer parking spots, multiple service bays, and mobile repair capabilities in the Balzac vicinity. The premises are fully enclosed, ensuring secure access through FOB gated entry and continuous surveillance via state-of-the-art security cameras.

The Balzac facility places a special emphasis on Trailcon's acclaimed Trailercare services, encompassing comprehensive in-shop repairs, routine maintenance, and rapid-response roadside assistance. Customers will enjoy seamless access to emergency repair services, supported by our in-house 24/7 Client Success Team. The branch is staffed by a dedicated on-site team comprising licensed trailer technicians, all MVIS certified to guarantee top-tier service excellence.

"We are excited to expand our operations to North Calgary and bring our expertise and quality services to this growing distribution hub," said Jerry Brown, President of Trailcon. "We are committed to providing the best trailer rental, leasing and maintenance services in the industry, and we are confident that our new location in North Calgary will be a valuable addition to our network."

The new facility's address is Unit A-261093 Wagon Wheel View, Rocky View County, Alberta. For further details, please visit Trailcon.com or contact us at 855.ROAD.RPR (855.762.3777).

About Trailcon Leasing Inc.

Trailcon stands as a prominent leader in Canada's trailer and intermodal equipment rental, leasing, and service sector. With seven strategically located facilities, a robust fleet exceeding 10,000 units, a thriving rental operation, a skilled workforce of over 100 trailer technicians, and an unparalleled mobile repair fleet, Trailcon consistently delivers unmatched service. In 2020, Trailcon introduced TrailerCare, an innovative program that offers regular and preventative maintenance services for trailer fleets of all sizes, including medium and large private fleets. Powered by cutting-edge technology, TrailerCare is executed by licensed technicians, ensuring optimal fleet performance and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Trailcon Leasing Inc. and its services, please visit www.trailcon.com. Additional materials and images are available upon request.

