Canada's most popular family medicine conference is back in Montreal

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Family Medicine Forum (FMF) is an important family medicine event hosted by the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC), taking place this year November 8th to 11th at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. FMF encourages new thinking and evidence-based approaches to the many challenges facing family physicians. It is also the one opportunity each year to connect with peers, share ideas, and celebrate the privilege of working in family medicine.

Here's a sample of what attendees can expect:

Educational Program: FMF 2023 will present a diverse range of educational sessions, covering the latest advances in family medicine, emerging trends, evidence-based practices, and clinical skills. Renowned experts and thought leaders in the field will share their expertise through engaging presentations and interactive sessions. To view the full program please visit fmf.cfpc.ca/program. Networking and Collaboration: FMF 2023 aims to facilitate networking and collaboration among family medicine professionals from around the world. Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect with colleagues, exchange ideas, share experiences, and build lasting professional relationships. The annual Awards Gala, honouring outstanding family physicians from across Canada , takes place on Friday, November 10th . Exhibit Hall: The conference will feature an extensive Exhibit Hall, showcasing the latest products, services, and innovations in health care. Participants will have the chance to explore a wide range of exhibits, interact with representatives, and learn about the latest advancements in medical technology, health care solutions, and more.

FMF 2023 promises to be an unforgettable event that will shape the future of family medicine, empower health care professionals, and ultimately improve patient care.

Presenting sponsors Scotiabank and MD Financial Management Inc. are proud to support the College of Family Physicians of Canada and Family Medicine Forum. FMF helps Canada's family physicians advance professionally and be recognized for their excellence in family medicine through awards and scholarships given to students and residents.

About the College of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization representing more than 43,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada's 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

