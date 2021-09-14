Tradelogiq Markets Inc. Announces the Appointment of Travis Felker as Head of Strategy and Product Development

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Alternative Trading System ("ATS") company offering marketplaces that serve Canada's securities sector, announced today that it has appointed Travis Felker as Head of Strategy and Product Development.

Travis formerly served as Senior Strategy Advisor of equity trading at TMX Group. In this role, Travis was responsible for product suite development with consideration for competing market initiatives as well as the regulatory landscape. Previously, Travis worked as head of Trading at Quantica, before moving to IRESS Canada where he spearheaded the development of the best execution dashboard, as well as managed all market structure related products. Travis has a passion for Canadian market structure and has worked closely with marketplace participants to improve the general liquidity environment of the Canadian investment community.

"I would like to welcome Travis to the Tradelogiq team, and I look forward to working together with him as we continue to grow theTradelogiq business. We support a strong culture of innovation and Travis' extensive history of market structure expertise and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect fit," said Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO of Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian broker/dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

