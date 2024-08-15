TRADELOGIQ MARKETS INC. ANNOUNCES BRAND REFRESH AND LAUNCH OF NEW WEBSITE

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Canadian Alternative Trading System ("ATS") operator of two marketplaces for trading Canadian-listed securities, Omega ATS and Lynx ATS, announced today the completion of a brand refresh, including a new logo and website at www.tradelogiq.com.

"The new logo and website reflect our continued focus on being an innovative marketplace solutions provider with a client first approach. Additionally, the new logo is designed to represent the interconnectivity between Tradelogiq and our clients, and among our subscribers when trading on Omega and Lynx", said Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and CEO of Tradelogiq. "It will now be easier than ever for subscribers, market data clients and vendors to locate important documents and information regarding doing business with Tradelogiq. From the time we acquired control of the company in February 2019, we have been laser-focused on investing in our business, infrastructure and software in order to position ourselves as an agile technology-driven company servicing securities industry clients in Canada and globally. Our new logo and website are consistent with this approach, and we are proud to introduce it at this year's Canadian Security Traders Association ("CSTA") conference", stated Mr. Rose.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., a CIRO member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian-listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

