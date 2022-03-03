Tradelogiq Markets Inc. Announces Executive Appointments

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Alternative Trading System ("ATS") operator offering fully electronic marketplaces that serve Canada's securities sector, announced today that it is appointing new Executive Officers.

Cindy Petlock has been appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Tradelogiq. Cindy was consulting on a number of securities regulatory and market structure contracts since May 2020, following six years at Neo Exchange Inc. where she was responsible for legal, regulatory compliance, listings regulatory and corporate secretarial functions as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary. Cindy's other legal and compliance roles include: General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at the Canadian Securities Exchange; Special Advisor on Regulatory Projects at Market Regulation Services Inc./IIROC; Manager, Market Regulation at the Ontario Securities Commission; and compliance officer and regulatory counsel at CIBC World Markets. She is also a director of Arxnovum Investment Inc., an investment fund manager focused on alternative assets, including digital assets.

Christopher Craib has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Tradelogiq. For the past 15 years, Christopher was with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor Canada"), a leading Metals and Mining investment banking business and institutional equities trading and research firm. From 2008, Christopher was the Chief Financial Officer of Cantor Canada and in addition from 2015, served as its President and registered UDP, and reported directly to the firm's parent, Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. in New York. Prior to Cantor Canada, Christopher was the Chief Financial Officer of CollectiveBid Systems Inc. a financial services technology developer, and its subsidiary, CBID Market's Inc. which formed and registered in 2002 Canada's first all electronic ATS (now operating as Perimeter Markets Inc., a subsidiary of BGC Partners). Christopher has been registered in numerous regulatory capacities in Canada over 20 years, including as a dealer UDP, ADP, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Trading Supervisor and as a Designated Registered Futures Principal.

Tradelogiq would like to thank Paul Romain for his service as Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Market Structure for the past 3 years. Paul has left the firm to pursue a new opportunity. His replacement is expected to be announced in April upon completion of an employment commitment.

"I would like to welcome our new team members to Tradelogiq. I look forward to the contribution of these experienced professionals in legal, finance, compliance and market regulation to our business. I know their knowledge, experiences and capabilities will add tremendous benefits to our excellent technology, operations, sales and business development teams - as together we pursue growth at Tradelogiq. Tradelogiq seeks innovative trading solutions and competitive product offerings to support the Canadian equities trading markets. The extensive history of expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of these individuals is a perfect complement to Tradelogiq's objectives," said Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and CEO of Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

