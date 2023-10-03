Tradelogiq Markets Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Canadian Alternative Trading System ("ATS") operator offering two fully electronic marketplaces for trading securities, announced today that it is appointing a new executive officer.

Karl Ottywill has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer of Tradelogiq. Karl has a proven track record heading technology and operational functions at marketplaces, including Neo Exchange and, prior to that, Alpha Exchange, and he has been providing technology consulting services to Tradelogiq since early this year. Karl is a dynamic, hands-on executive with extensive experience leading transformation and innovation within the financial ecosystem and an expert in delivering high performance business and technology solutions.

"It's a privilege to welcome Karl to Tradelogiq in the role of Chief Technology Officer. Having now had the opportunity to work with him, it is clear that Karl's knowledge, experience and capabilities add tremendous benefits to our business - and to our technology and operations teams - as we pursue growth driven by technical innovation at Tradelogiq," said Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and CEO of Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., a CIRO member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

For more information about Tradelogiq Markets Inc., please email [email protected].

For further information: Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO, Tradelogiq Markets Inc. [email protected] (647) 920-6383