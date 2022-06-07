Tradelogiq Markets Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Compliance Officer

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Alternative Trading System ("ATS") operator offering fully electronic marketplaces that serve Canada's securities sector, announced today the appointment and regulatory approval of its new Chief Compliance Officer.

Jonathan Sylvestre joined Tradelogiq in April 2022, and has been appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Market Structure. Jonathan joined Tradelogiq from the Ontario Securities Commission, where he was a Senior Advisor in the Market Regulation Branch. Prior to rejoining the OSC in 2020, he was employed with TMX Group Inc. from 2014 to 2019 as the Head of Business Strategy, Equities Trading.

"I am pleased to officially welcome Jonathan to Tradelogiq. I look forward to his contributions in respect of market structure and compliance. I know his knowledge, experiences and capabilities will add tremendous benefits to our excellent executive, technology, operations, sales and business development teams - as together we pursue growth at Tradelogiq. Tradelogiq seeks innovative trading solutions and competitive product offerings to support the Canadian equities trading markets. The extensive history of expertise and entrepreneurial spirit of the entire management team is a perfect complement to Tradelogiq's objectives," said Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and CEO of Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

For more information about Tradelogiq Markets Inc., please email [email protected].

SOURCE Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

For further information: Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and CEO, Tradelogiq Markets Inc., [email protected], (647) 920-6383