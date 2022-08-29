Tradelogiq Group Inc. Board Member John Christofilos Appointed President of the Canadian Security Traders Association

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Group Inc. ("TGI"), the parent company of Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), a leading Alternative Trading System ("ATS") operator offering fully electronic marketplaces that serve Canada's securities sector, would like to congratulate John Christofilos, SVP and Chief Trading Officer, AGF Investments Inc., and a member of the TGI Board of Directors, on his recent appointment as President of the Canadian Security Traders Association, Inc. ("CSTA").

"We are thrilled to see John being recognized for his contributions to the Canadian securities industry through his recent appointment as President of the CSTA. John has been an active and visible presence in the securities trading industry for more than 30 years, and we have no doubt that his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm will allow him to be as much of an asset to the CSTA as he has been to TGI and Tradelogiq," said Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO of TGI and Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Tradelogiq's marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. www.tradelogiq.com

SOURCE Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

For further information: For more information about Tradelogiq Markets Inc., please email [email protected]; Contact: Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and CEO, Tradelogiq Markets Inc. [email protected], (647) 920-6383