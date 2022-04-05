Tradelogiq Group Inc. Announces the Acquisition of an Equity Interest by Royal Bank of Canada and the Appointment of New Directors

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Tradelogiq Group Inc. ("TGI"), the parent company of Tradelogiq Markets Inc. ("Tradelogiq"), which operates two Alternative Trading Systems ("ATSs") that serve Canada's securities sector, is announcing today that it recently closed a transaction resulting in an ownership change and is adding new board members.

Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") has acquired a non-controlling equity ownership position in TGI. RBC acquired this equity position from pre-existing shareholders of TGI in a private transaction.

Concurrent with this transaction, TGI has appointed two new directors to its board of directors ("Board"): Vimal Patel, Head of Business Development, RBC Capital Markets and John Christofilos, Senior Vice President and Chief Trading Officer, AGF Investments Inc. They join Laurence Rose, Chairman of TGI, Eric Swanson, CEO of XTX Markets Americas, and Martin Piszel, CEO of Coinsquare Ltd.

"We are thrilled to welcome RBC to the TGI shareholder group, and to add Vimal and John to our Board. We are very proud of our technology driven ATS marketplaces. Our business philosophy is deeply rooted in participant centric relationships and understanding our clients' business requirements for trading equities efficiently and cost effectively. With these new directors, our Board now reflects a range of industry participants and we believe we are well positioned to drive long-term value for all shareholders," said Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO of Tradelogiq.

About Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Tradelogiq Markets Inc., an IIROC member firm and a regulated ATS, is the operator of two visible marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces facilitate trading across all Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. These marketplaces provide cost-effective and efficient methods for the Canadian dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of themselves and their clients. More information about Tradelogiq and its marketplaces can be found on our website at www.tradelogiq.com.

About RBC

The Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. RBC's success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring the bank's vision, values and strategy to life to help clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, RBC has a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to its 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

SOURCE Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

For further information: Laurence Rose, Chairman and CEO,Tradelogiq Markets Inc., [email protected], (647) 920-6383