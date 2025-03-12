The Canadian company uses humor to promote buying local

MONTREAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As U.S. tariffs disrupt the Canadian economy, Aylmer , a Quebec-based soup company, is speaking out to encourage Canadians to prioritize local products. Amid growing trade tensions and a shifting relationship with the United States, the brand, with the creative expertise of Les Évadés , a Montreal-based communications agency, is launching a bold campaign to support local purchasing and strengthen the domestic economy.

Savour our Canadian products: fresh, comforting, and made to share! 🇨🇦❤️ 📍St-Hyacinthe, Quebec

"As trade relations with the United States deteriorate, it is essential to support our Canadian businesses and strengthen our domestic capabilities. Rather than simply enduring the effects of the tariffs, we have chosen to respond boldly by highlighting the quality of our soups, proudly made in Saint-Hyacinthe.", mentioned Daniel Cousineau, President and CEO of Aliments BCI Foods , which produces and distributes Aylmer soups.

A CAMPAIGN THAT SPEAKS TO THE HEARTS OF CANADIANS

In response to this new economic reality, Aylmer is launching a refreshing ad campaign that combines humor and local pride. Its goal: to remind Canadians of the importance of supporting the national economy by choosing homegrown products.

The 45-second campaign video can be viewed via this link .

ABOUT AYLMER

BCI Foods is a 100% Canadian company that produces Aylmer soups in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, using fresh, local ingredients. Inspired by traditional recipes, its soups stand out with their rich and balanced flavor, offering a texture that is both light and savory. With a careful selection of ingredients and subtle seasoning, they blend perfectly into homemade recipes. Known for their quality, they are the preferred choice for those seeking authenticity and simplicity in their meals.

For additional information : www..aylmersoup.ca | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE

SOURCE Les Évadés

Media Contact: Marie-Christine Labonté, [email protected], 514-966-6414