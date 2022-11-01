Trade, Build, Settle, and WIN With CATAN® Instant Tickets Now Available From Pollard Banknote

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is excited to announce that CATAN®, one of the fastest-growing major game brands in the world, has joined its portfolio of licensed brands through a partnership with Asmodee Entertainment. CATAN has won many awards, including the coveted Spiel des Jahres, and has been described as "the game of our time" by The Washington Post.

Concept ticket art featuring CATAN (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Created by Klaus Teuber in 1995, CATAN is the powerful, universal story of humanity's quest to explore the world. Rooted in curiosity, CATAN's narrative is steeped in history, mystery, and adventure.

CATAN has established a strong market awareness and presence, earning a large and loyal fan base. Interactive and fun, CATAN offers great storytelling and an array of beautiful assets to choose from. This makes for a great base to create fun lottery tickets and boasts appeal especially to the 18- to 35-year-old demographic. The brand can easily be adapted to suit multiple play styles, including extended play games.

The board game CATAN is filled with exhilarating twists and turns, inviting nearly limitless exploration. Over 100 million people have played CATAN since it was released, more than 40 million games have sold worldwide, and approximately 20 million people are regularly spending time in the CATAN world. CATAN's digital presence reinforces the brand's enduring popularity: CATAN Universe, a large online community, has over 550,000 active users monthly.

"Board game adaptations have historically been well-performing standouts in the instant ticket category," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "The addition of CATAN to our licensed lineup in the U.S. and Canada is a real coup, and we're excited about where we can take this brand together with our clients. It's an undeniable cultural force we're confident will appeal to new and seasoned instant game players alike."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Games team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements like second chance draws, experiential prizing, POS programs, and digital marketing.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About CATAN GmbH

CATAN GmbH is the intellectual property owner of the popular CATAN® brand. Today, its primary product is the CATAN board game—a contemporary classic. The CATAN brand universe encompasses an array of expansions, extensions, scenarios, standalone games, digital adaptations, stories, merchandise and other consumer products. CATAN is available in over 40 languages and has sold over 40 million units worldwide since it was first published in 1995.

About CATAN Studio

CATAN Studio publishes English-language CATAN analog board game products, produces engaging merchandise, and fosters community growth through organized play and events. Our dedicated team is devoted to building an enduring, positive, premium, values-based, global brand.

About Asmodee Entertainment

Asmodee Entertainment is the outbound licensing and book publishing platform of Asmodee, the global games publisher and distributor. Its mission is to extend Asmodee's intellectual properties into TV/film, novels and comics, location-based entertainment, and consumer products, working closely with Asmodee Boardgames and Asmodee Digital. Through best-in-class partnerships across the full spectrum of opportunities, Asmodee Entertainment will create truly global intellectual properties and brands. For more information visit asmodee-entertainment.biz.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Brad Thompson, Pollard Banknote Limited, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Telephone: (204) 474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]