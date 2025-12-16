Pollard Banknote Awarded Player Loyalty Program Contract by the Oklahoma Lottery

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that following a competitive procurement process, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission ("Oklahoma Lottery" or "Lottery") has selected Pollard Banknote to provide a turnkey loyalty solution and related digital services. The contract began on November 24, 2025, with an initial term of one year and six one-year renewal options. The total contract value including renewals is approximately $10 million USD.

The scope includes:

Development and launch of a new Players Club loyalty platform

Redesigned website

Native mobile applications for iOS and Android

Integrated customer relationship management ("CRM") system

Comprehensive strategic marketing and analytical support

Mobile claims and mobile cashing functionalities

This partnership marks the Oklahoma Lottery's first collaboration with Pollard Banknote and represents a major step towards enhancing player engagement. With a Players Club powered by Pollard Banknote's playON® Player Engagement Solution, the Lottery will benefit from a flexible loyalty platform that incentivizes player interaction and encourages responsible play. Its CRM, powered by Bloomreach, enables real-time automation, personalized player journeys, and targeted messaging across all channels. The solution also provides advanced analytics and visualization to monitor engagement and optimize campaigns. By combining loyalty program data, CRM insights, and advanced analytics, playON® delivers a true 360-degree view of player behavior and lays a strong foundation for future digital initiatives.

"We're excited to partner with Pollard Banknote and to usher in a new era of digital engagement for our players," said Jay Finks, Executive Director, Oklahoma Lottery Commission. "Their deep expertise that leverages the most modern technology in the industry will deliver a best-in-class experience and enhance the Lottery's digital presence."

"We are honored that the Oklahoma Lottery has chosen us as its loyalty partner," said Shannon DeHaven, Senior Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "We value the trust the Lottery has placed in us to deliver a world-class program. Our team looks forward to supporting the Lottery's vision, driving long-term player engagement, and helping generate revenue for good causes in Oklahoma."

The Oklahoma Lottery has raised more than $1.4 billion for education since selling its first ticket in 2005. In fiscal year 2025, the Lottery generated over $305 million in total sales and contributed more than $72 million to education in Oklahoma.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

