Schafer Retail Solutions+ and Colorado Lottery Extend Partnership to Drive Retail Modernization

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that following a competitive procurement process, the Colorado Lottery ("the Lottery") has issued an Intent to Award for a contract for Lottery Ticket Dispensers and Related Goods to Schafer Systems (2018) Inc. ("Schafer Retail Solutions+" or "SRS+"). The agreement begins January 1, 2026 and runs through June 30, 2026, and can be renewed for up to four additional periods of up to twelve months each. SRS+ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pollard Banknote.

The Lottery will have access to SRS+'s complete lineup of merchandising solutions, including lottery ticket dispensers, Play Centers®, ticket menu boards, and other point-of-sale signage.

Pollard Banknote, together with its subsidiaries, shares a longstanding partnership with the Colorado Lottery of more than a decade. This partnership is rooted in innovation and focused on delivering solutions that help lotteries achieve their goals. For SRS+, as with Pollard Banknote, innovation isn't about keeping pace, it's about setting a new standard.

SRS+ has delivered many sales-driving merchandising solutions to Colorado throughout this long-standing partnership, including versatile HALO lighting kits and adaptable Modular Mini® dispensers. Colorado was also the first jurisdiction to pilot SRS+ Digital Menu Boards--an initiative that increased lottery sales by 17% at participating retailers. This success underscores the Lottery's commitment to innovation and Pollard Banknote's ability to deliver impactful enhancements backed by data-driven insights.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Colorado Lottery and its retailers," said Teresa Immel, Senior Director, Sales and Marketing, SRS+. "Beyond delivering quick wins with our proven merchandising solutions, we look forward to building even greater value over time across the whole family of Pollard companies, leveraging tools and strategies that span the entire lottery product and delivery ecosystem."

"We're always looking for ways to enhance the in-store experience for players and support our retail partners," said Tom Campbell, Sales Director, Colorado Lottery. "SRS+ has been a trusted partner for many years, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration to modernize our retail footprint, increase product visibility, and move beyond traditional retail strategies to generate more funding for programs that benefit communities across Colorado."

Since selling its first ticket in 1983, the Colorado Lottery has given more than $4.5 billion back to parks, trails, open spaces, and recreation projects. From hiking trails on the Western Slope to playgrounds on the Eastern Plains, Lottery proceeds have transformed communities and preserved breathtaking views in every corner of the state.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions+ portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

