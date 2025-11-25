Pollard Banknote Joins 2025 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"); (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce its involvement in the 2025 Gift Responsibly Campaign, once again joining lotteries and organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks associated with underage gambling. Presented by the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG"), the campaign is supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries ("NASPL") and receives endorsements from the World Lottery Association ("WLA") and European Lotteries ("EL").

As a leader in the global lottery industry for more than 40 years, Pollard Banknote is deeply committed to helping its lottery and charitable gaming partners maximize contributions for good causes while promoting responsible play. Supporting responsible gaming requires a complete ecosystem of education, robust communications, and effective tools. These elements enable lotteries to foster positive play experiences while highlighting the risks associated with problem gambling, including underage play--the central focus of the Gift Responsibly Campaign.

Responsible gaming principles guide the development of Pollard Banknote's entire product portfolio. From instant scratch games designed exclusively for adults to advanced safeguards embedded in digital solutions, such as the omnichannel Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform, our tools help prevent harm, empower informed choices, and ensure every lottery experience is rooted in fun, safety, and trust.

Further demonstrating this commitment, Pollard Banknote holds Associate Member certification under the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework as well as ISO 9001 certification. We apply a responsible gaming model aligned with the scientifically validated Lower-Risk Gambling Guidelines from the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction ("CCSA") and participate in responsible gaming training with the NCPG.

"Pollard Banknote is proud to participate once again in the Gift Responsibly Campaign," said Doug Pollard, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Pollard Banknote. "We know that informed play is better play. It's essential that lotteries and their partners work together to support responsible play, which is the foundation for long-term lottery success. Together with the NCPG and our lottery customers, we are leading the way for responsible gaming by promoting safe and informed play during the holidays and all year round."

"Youth gambling is a growing risk that too often goes overlooked. The Gift Responsibly Campaign plays a vital role in helping families and communities understand the importance of keeping lottery products out of kids' hands," said Derek Longmeier, President of NCPG's Board of Directors. "We're grateful to Pollard Banknote for joining this effort and working to expand education and awareness to protect young people from gambling-related harm."

Since the early 2000s, the Gift Responsibly Campaign has worked to educate the public about the risks of underage gambling. The 2025 campaign runs from November through the end of December, with participating lotteries and community organizations engaging in public awareness activities to promote responsible gambling practices during the winter holidays and all year long.

Pollard Banknote is a partner of choice to responsibly drive revenues for good causes both at retail and through digital channels for lotteries and charitable gaming markets worldwide. We empower our customers to maximize success through innovative offerings, strategic marketing, portfolio management, analytics, and end-to-end warehousing and logistics services. We offer an extensive high-performing gaming lineup, including instant tickets, pull-tab tickets and vending machines, the full range of paper and electronic bingo products, and cutting-edge electronic pull-tab gaming solutions. Our Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio delivers impactful retail ticket merchandising and in-lane options. Our player-facing digital suite includes apps, websites, loyalty programs, and the transformative Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform that powers our turnkey iLottery program. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more, visit www.pollardbanknote.com.

