Toys"R"Us Canada Unveils its Top Toy List for Holiday 2020

A Collection of the Season's Hottest Toys that will make Every Child's Wish List this Year!

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - It's finally here! Toys"R"Us Canada, Canada's leading specialty toy retailer, officially unveils its Top Toy List for the Holiday 2020 season. Featuring over fifty of the hottest holiday gift ideas, the Top Toy List is curated by Toys"R"Us Canada's leading toy experts: our top buyers who have spent thousands of hours scouring the world for the best toys. The Top Toy List has toys for all ages, from toddlers to tweens who never grew-up - it includes interactive and educational toys, toys inspired by favourite characters and toys that encourage active play. The Top Toy List provides gift ideas and fun for the entire family.

"With double digit growth in the Canadian toy market, play has never been more important to Canadian families," says Vic Bertrand, President & CEO of Toys"R"Us Canada. "The holidays are the ultimate family bonding time, and this Top Toy List will help bring smiles and laughter to families this Holiday."

The Top Toy List features unique toys that will keep little hands and big imaginations entertained this season. This year's Top Toys represent a range of play: from dolls and electronic pets, to action figures, vehicles, construction, learning, STEM, creative and games. It's the ultimate guide for what every kid wants.

A selection of the Top Toys launch now and continue to roll out in-store and online at toysrus.ca throughout October and November. Get your holiday shopping done early!

Without further ado, here it is, THE Top Toy list from Toys"R"Us Canada!

Dolls

Electronic Pets

Action Figures and Collectibles

Vehicles

Blasters

Construction

Board Games

Learning and STEM

Create!

Preschool Electronics

Preschool Toys

CLICK HERE to see all of the Top Toys!

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"Us Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984. The company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its over 80 stores across Canada and through its e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to its communities, the company focuses its charity efforts on supporting children and their families – whether enhancing resources and services, helping development through play or offering encouragement to seriously ill children. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: INTERVIEWS OR MEDIA REQUESTS, PLEASE CONTACT: Paige Exell, Account Manager, [email protected], 807-626-3041; Anne Klinger, Public Relations Director, [email protected], 416-919-1221

Related Links

http://www.toysrus.ca

