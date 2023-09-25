Toys that will spark imagination and make moments that matter this holiday season

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's dedicated toy and baby retailer Toys"R"Us Canada has revealed the Top Toy list of the season. The round up includes 13 of the most sought after gifts for kids and kids-at-heart.

Highlights on the 2023 Top Toys include "R Exclusives" that can only be found at Toys"R"Us; LEGO™ City Freight Train, Disney Junior® Minnie Mouse Sweets and Treats Rolling Ice Cream Cart and ADDO® XCELER8 Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

From September 28th to December 24th, all 13 Top Toy items PLUS the expanded Top Toy list * (look for the Top Toy stamp) can be price matched to ensure that Canadians can put their minds at ease with savings throughout the season.

"Our team has put together a really exciting list of toys that will be on everyone's wish list this year," says, Nick Muriella, Vice President of Merchandising & Supply Chain. "There is something for everyone from amazing brands like Hot Wheels , Lego , Barbie and more! We are price matching all 13 items on the Top Toy list, plus the expanded toy list with hundreds of items from now until the end of the year. Look for incredible offers all season long and gift-with-purchase on top items - you can't beat the value!"

This year, Toys"R"Us Canada is encouraging gift givers, parents and families across Canada to slow down during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. The toy and baby retailer wants Canadians to feel at ease with their gift shopping so that they can take a pause for the moments that matter the most - spending time together. The 2023 Top Toy List was created to inspire moments of play with the family that will make memories to last a lifetime.Whether it's baking together with Play-Doh™ Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Kitchen Playset, or saving the city with PAW Patrol® Lookout Tower Playset, the Top Toy list features gifts for all ages that expands across every category, making space for the imagination to run wild.

Start making memories with the 2023 Top Toy list from Toys"R"Us Canada!

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Sweets and Treats Ice Cream Cart - TOYS"R"US EXCLUSIVE

Paw Patrol Lookout Tower

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Busy Chef's Restaurant Kitchen Playset

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayham Pizza FIre Delivery Van

LEGO City Freight Train - TOYS"R"US EXCLUSIVE

X-Shot Skins 4 Blaster

Make It Mini Food Multipack

Barbie Dreamhouse, Pool Party House with slide

Hot Wheels City T-Rex Ultimate Hauler

Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet

Tonies Starter Set

Magic Mixlings Pixlings

XCELER8 Lamborghini Sián Roadster - Toys"R"Us Exclusive

Get inspired for your gift-giving based on what kids are OBSESSED with - their fave activities, hobbies, characters, shows and more!

Preschool

Dolls + Playsets

Building Sets + Blocks

Kidult Toys

Action Figures + Collector toys

Toy Cars + Trucks

Kids Books

Arts + Crafts

Puzzles

Games

Plush + Pets

Learning + Educational Toys

Science + Discovery Toys

Battle Toys

Blaster Toys

Active + Outdoor Toys

Stay up to date by following Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada on TikTok , Facebook and Instagram .

*Includes all listed items with direct link above, some exclusions apply.

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984, spreading happiness throughout its now 105 stores across Canada and e-commerce sites: Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. The company nurtures the needs of Canadian families at every stage; from its recently announced expansion into the "homes" category with new retailer, rooms + spaces to baby essentials, to learning and play. Offering a wide range of national brands, exclusive products, innovative programs and unique partnerships, Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada remains committed to creating an experience-driven destination for the whole family, offering a fun and memorable in-store experience for children and their parents. The company also focuses on giving back to its communities through charity efforts that support children in need and their families. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Putman Investments. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: For more information, interviews or media requests, please contact: Aimee Cook, Senior Account Manager, [email protected], 647-231-5106