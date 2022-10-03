Toys that send kids' imaginations into overdrive!

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Toys"R"Us Canada is helping parents and gift-givers create special moments with their highly anticipated Top Toy List for 2022.

Featuring a broad assortment of gift ideas for every age and interest and highlighting twelve hero products, Toys"R"Us is making holiday gift-shopping easy. From collectibles to active-play gear to play sets featuring kids' favourite characters, this year's Top Toy List encourages grownups to wrap up an extra-special gift that sparks hours of imaginative play – and years of memories.

TOYS"R"US CANADA REVEALS TOP TOY LIST FOR HOLIDAY 2022 (CNW Group/Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.)

"We want to give parents, grandparents, relatives – anyone buying for kids they love – the tools to spark young imaginations, to send them in new directions," says Allyson Banks, Marketing Director at Toys"R"Us Canada. "We've hand-picked really special toys, games and gear that will deliver huge thrills for kids – and make big heroes of the grownups who give them!"

This year's Top Toy List includes items exclusive to Toys"R"Us, like the LiteHawk Highway Patrol Slot Car Set, the LEGO® City Freight Train, Rainbocorns Unicorn Rescue Surprise and Bluey's™ Ultimate Caravan Adventures Play Set. In addition to the 12 hero toys, there are tons of terrific gift ideas online and in the Toy Book to suit every budget.

The Top Toys are rolling out in-store and online at toysrus.ca throughout October and November. It's a brilliant tool to help grownups get that holiday shopping done early!

Presenting: the 2022 Top Toy list from Toys"R"Us Canada!

