Toys"R"Us Canada marks Geoffrey the Giraffe's birthday with huge contests and the most extensive in-store events ever

In-store festivities kick off Saturday, September 7, where customers can expect balloons, giveaways and cookies. Similar events will be held on every Saturday and Sunday in September at all 83 Toys"R"Us Canada stores, each co-hosted by leading toy and baby manufacturers like Mattel, Hasbro, Lego, MGA , Evenflo, Graco and many others, who have joined forces with Toys"R"Us to package events like the LOL Unboxing Day & Dance Party, Beyblade tournaments and a Barbie accessory design event.

"Happy birthday to Canada's ambassador of play," said Frank Juhasz, Vice President, Marketing and Omni-Channel Innovation at Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada. "As we celebrate the power of play with our customers, partners and team members this September, we have our eyes firmly set on many more years of creating moments of joy for families across Canada."

As part of the many contests taking place throughout the month, all exclusive to "R" Club members, Toys"R"Us Canada will offer a total of 45 shopping sprees. This 'Toy Dash' is a concept that originated through the company's longstanding partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation.

"Starlight is incredibly proud to be a partner with Toys"R"Us for the past 22 years," said Brian Bringolf, Executive Director of Starlight Children's Foundation Canada. "Geoffrey has helped to create countless memories for children across Canada over the years. Many of our programs for seriously ill children and their families, such as the unique Dash shopping spree, would not be what they are today were it not for our partnership with Toys"R"Us Canada and Geoffrey. Our entire organization and the thousands of children and families we work with join me in wishing him oh so many more celebrations."

Toys"R"Us Canada encourages customers to sign up for an "R" Club membership to receive exclusive offers, promotions, product sneak-peeks, invitations to in-store events and entry into featured contests. Joining the club is free.

Details about the month-long celebration, as well as how to get insider information by signing up to become an "R" Club member, are available at toysrus.ca or through the company's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd ("Toys "R" Us Canada")

Toys"R"Us Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984. The company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its 83 stores across Canada and through its e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to its communities, the company focuses its charity efforts on supporting children and their families – whether enhancing resources and services, helping development through play or offering encouragement to seriously ill children. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

