Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada welcome new additions to the family

"The acquisition of the majority of Canadian Bed Bath & Beyond locations gave us the opportunity to open Toys"R"Us stores in new neighbourhoods across the country. Our new locations will have an elevated in-store experience with bigger retail shops from our vendor partners," says Doug Putman, of Putman Investments. "Our first two dedicated Babies"R"Us stores will open in Edmonton in former buybuy Baby locations, filling a big gap left in the market when buybuy Baby closed."

In addition to the new store openings, two existing Toys"R"Us stores in Burlington and Newmarket, Ontario, will open new 6,000-square-foot expanded books and gifting sections for adults this June. These sections will feature gifts from brands like Umbra, Pavillion and Giftcraft and have a selection of bestselling books and seasonal gifts.

"We create our product assortment based on what our customers demand," says Nick Muriella, Vice President of Merchandising & Supply Chain, Toys"R"Us Canada. "For example, Toys"R"Us increased its books assortment in 2022 and now with our 10,000-square-foot book sections, we are Canada's Big-on-Books Toy Store. With rooms + spaces now part of Doug Putman's portfolio of retail brands, there will be even more opportunity to partner with our vendors to bring new and unexpected brands and products into our stores."

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada are hiring 30 to 40 associates to come play with us at each new store opening this summer. More positions will be added leading up to the holiday season. Interested candidates are asked to apply online.

The new Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores will be located in the following cities:

British Columbia:

Burnaby : Station Square, 6200 McKay Avenue (opening this summer)

: Station Square, 6200 McKay Avenue (opening this summer) Kamloops : Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Drive (opening this summer)

: Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Drive (opening this summer) Victoria : Uptown Mall, 3600 Uptown Boulevard (opening in October)

Alberta:

Edmonton : South Edmonton Common, 2017 98th Street NW (Babies"R"Us only, opening this summ e r)

: South Edmonton Common, 2017 98th Street NW (Babies"R"Us only, opening this summ r) Edmonton : West Edmonton Common, 8882 170 Street NW (Babies"R"Us only, opening this summ e r)

: West Edmonton Common, 8882 170 Street NW (Babies"R"Us only, opening this summ r) Calgary : Brentwood Village , 3630 Brentwood Road (opening this summer)

: , 3630 Brentwood Road (opening this summer) Calgary : Township Calgary, 80 Longview Common SE (opening this summer)

Ontario:

Nepean : Barrhaven, 3777 Strandherd Drive (opening this summer)

: Barrhaven, 3777 Strandherd Drive (opening this summer) Toronto : Lawrence and Allen Center (opening in October)

Québec:

Lanaudière: Galeries de Lanaudière, 540-570 MontéedesPionniers (opening in October)

Nova Scotia:

Halifax : 208 Chain Lake Drive (opening this summer)

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984, spreading happiness throughout its now 107 stores across Canada and e-commerce sites: Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. The company nurtures the needs of Canadian families at every stage; from its recently announced expansion into the "homes" category with new retailer, rooms + spaces to baby essentials, to learning, and play. Offering a wide range of national brands, exclusive products, innovative programs and unique partnerships, Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada remains committed to creating an experience-driven destination for the whole family, offering a fun and memorable in-store experience for children and their parents. The company also focuses on giving back to its communities through charity efforts that support children in need and their families. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Putman Investments. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Sonya Tzakas, Manager, Public Relations & Special Events, Toys"R"Us Canada [email protected] / 416-857-0014; Sheri Papps, Paradigm Public Relations, [email protected] / 416-413-5207