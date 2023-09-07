Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada Celebrate 10 New Store Openings

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us store expansion arrives just in time for the holiday season

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holiday rush, Toys"R"Us Canada expands their world of play across Canada with 10 store openings, including two first-of-its-kind new stand alone Babies"R"Us locations. Customers will also be able to find Toys"R"Us shop in shop in all new rooms + spaces stores, which opened earlier this summer across the country. The expansion totals more than 300,000-square-feet of retail space and brings the beloved toy retailer to 105 locations across the country, giving more access to Canadian gift-givers and parents looking to check items off of their gift list with ease this season.

Recently, Retail Council of Canada reported, 81% of Canadians will shop at brick-and-mortar retailers in their neighbourhood instead of purchasing their items online. This is almost double of what we saw in 2022 (41%). With an increase in Canadians going back to in-store shopping this holiday season, Toys"R"Us Canada is meeting this demand by opening eight Toys"R"Us locations, plus two stand alone Babies"R"Us locations in Edmonton. Although a majority of the locations are new, Toys"R"Us is thrilled to be returning to communities like Kamloops, British Columbia.

"I believe the Canadian consumer is looking to get out and shop in-store again. I see such a strong opportunity to invest in Canadian retail. Our recent lease acquisitions allows us to re-enter markets we were previously in, reach markets where we don't have a presence, or, where we see potential to meet a greater demand," says Doug Putman, of Putman Investments.

To introduce each community to their new store, Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada will be holding grand opening celebrations October 13th-15th with tons of exciting activities - like only a true toy store can - including face-painting, balloon artists, and interactive toy demos, along with sweet deals, giveaways and visits from your favourite characters, like Bluey, Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, Elmo, and Care Bears!

"These openings couldn't have come at a better time," says, Nick Muriella, Vice President of Merchandising & Supply Chain. "Our team has been working hard to bring our customers the best offers on the most sought after toys and baby goods. We will be stocked with the must-have top toys of the season giving our customers an early start on that gift list."

Doors have gradually opened throughout the summer and will continue to do so this fall, completing all openings just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. The new Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores are located in the following cities:

British Columbia:

Burnaby : Station Square, 6200 McKay Avenue (now open!)

: Station Square, 6200 McKay Avenue (now open!) Kamloops : Columbia Square, 500 Notre Dame Drive (now open!)

Alberta:

Edmonton : South Edmonton Common, 2017 98th Street NW (Babies"R"Us stand alone, now open!)

: South Edmonton Common, 2017 98th Street NW (Babies"R"Us stand alone, now open!) Edmonton : West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street NW (Babies"R"Us stand alone, now open!)

: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 Street NW (Babies"R"Us stand alone, now open!) Calgary : Brentwood Village , 3630 Brentwood Road (opening in October)

: , 3630 Brentwood Road (opening in October) Calgary : Township Centre, 80 Longview Common SE (now open!)

Ontario:

Nepean : Barrhaven, 3777 Strandherd Drive (now open!)

: Barrhaven, 3777 Strandherd Drive (now open!) Toronto : Lawrence and Allen Center, 700 Lawrence Avenue West (opening in October)

Québec:

Lachenaie : 790 Montée des Pionniers (opening in October)

Nova Scotia:

Halifax : Bayer's Lake Power Centre, 208 Chain Lake Drive (now open!)

With the most wonderful time of year coming up just around the corner, so is the much anticipated Toys"R"Us Top Toy list! The announcement will take place in the coming weeks, stay tuned.

About Toys"R"Us ( Canada ) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984, spreading happiness throughout its now 105 stores across Canada and e-commerce sites: Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. The company nurtures the needs of Canadian families at every stage; from its recently announced expansion into the "homes" category with new retailer, rooms + spaces to baby essentials, to learning, and play. Offering a wide range of national brands, exclusive products, innovative programs and unique partnerships, Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada remains committed to creating an experience-driven destination for the whole family, offering a fun and memorable in-store experience for children and their parents. The company also focuses on giving back to its communities through charity efforts that support children in need and their families. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Putman Investments. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: INTERVIEWS OR MEDIA REQUESTS, PLEASE CONTACT: Aimee Cook, Senior Account Manager, [email protected], 647-231-5106