TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Toyota Motor Company (Toyota) has been chosen as Canada's Most Respected Auto Manufacturer by the Canadian public in a recent nationally representative public opinion survey.

"Respect is earned, not just by manufacturing strong products, but through a combination of trusted local service and support, industry leadership, corporate values and genuine community engagement." said Jeff Munn, Executive Director, Canada's Most Respected Award Program. "Toyota leadership, dealers and employees should be extremely proud of this national ranking – earned over time." he said.

Honda was rated second highest, with Subaru, BMW and Mazda motor companies rounding out the top five of the 13 peers assessed.

"This award is a recognition of a corporate quality – respect - that is intangible but affects every touchpoint and action within an enterprise." Munn said. "Receiving national respect is a wonderful accomplishment, especially during these challenging times."

The research was conducted by one of Canada's most respected providers of market and survey insights, Maru/Blue Public Opinion Research, by way of a nationally representative sample of 3,651 adult Canadians during January 2021. The ranked results, data tables, and methodology are posted on the Award website (www.canadasmostrespected.com).

The DART Insight and Communications (DART I&C) "Most Respected Corporation Program" was launched November 9, 2020. DART I&C (www.dartincom.ca) was founded by strategic communications‎ expert Victoria Ollers and veteran pollster John Wright.

SOURCE Dart Insight and Communications

For further information: Jeff Munn, T: 416-572-7583, [email protected]cted.com