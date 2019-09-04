Toyota Canada Inc. Sales Increase 9.6% for August

Hybrid electric vehicle sales up 59.8% and truck sales up 13.1% for August records

Lexus brand vehicles set monthly record with 2,108 units sold

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) reported overall sales of 22,394 vehicles during the month of August, up 9.6% compared to the same period last year.

TCI's Toyota Division reported sales of 20,286 in August, up 10.4%, while the Lexus luxury division reported sales of 2,108 units, up 2.6% for a new August record.

Sales of the Prius (1,175 units sold, up 105.4%) and the all-new, made-in-Canada RAV4 Hybrid (1,249 units sold, up 80.2%), helped boost overall hybrid electric vehicle sales (3,453 units sold, up 59.8%) to a new August record.

Year-to-date sales of Lexus hybrid electric vehicles (3,011 units sold, up 265%) have already surpassed the 2012 total of 2,879.

Led by the RAV4 (5,819 units sold, up 16.8%) and the Highlander (1,336 units sold, up 3.7%), both with August records, TCI truck sales, with 14,039 total units sold, were up 13.1% for a new August record.

TCI car sales (8,355, up 4.1%) were also up led by the Corolla (4,788 units sold, up 5%) and the Lexus ES (168 units sold, up 75%).

Additional August Highlights

4Runner sales of 903 units, up 26.3% (best month ever)

C-HR sales of 684 units, up 19% (new August record)

Sienna sales of 1,280 units, up 45.6%

Lexus NX sales of 703 units, up 28.3% (new August record)

Please click here to view full TCI August sales results.



