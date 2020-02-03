Toyota Canada Inc. Reports Record Hybrid Electric Vehicle Sales to Start 2020

Electrified vehicle sales up 30.5% for new January record

Lexus sales up 12.8% for new monthly record

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) started this decade the same way it ended the last one: with record electrified vehicle sales. TCI sold 1,728 hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in January, up 30.5% over the same period in 2019. Sales of the plug-in hybrid electric Prius Prime (437 units sold, up 360%) and the made-in-Canada RAV4 Hybrid (564 units sold, up 37.9%) helped lead the way.

TCI reported overall sales of 13,689 vehicles during the month, down 3.9% compared to the same period last year.

Highlighted by sales of the RX (594 units sold, up 42.8%) and the NX (477 units sold, up 6%), both with January records, TCI's Lexus luxury division reported sales of 1,655 units, up 12.8%. The Toyota Division reported sales of 12,034 in January, down 5.8%.

Additional January Highlights

RAV4 sales of 3,882 units, up 6.9% (new January record)

RAV4 Hybrid sales of 564 units, up 37.9% (new January record)

Highlander sales of 1,129 units, up 54.9%

Tacoma sales of 941 units, up 10.4%

Tundra sales of 739 units, up 20.8%

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over five million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

To unsubscribe or update your profile, please send an email to [email protected].

Toyota Canada Inc. | 1 Toyota Place | Toronto, ON | M1H 1H9 | Canada

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

For further information: including a full list of media contacts, digital images and product details please visit media.toyota.ca.

Related Links

http://www.toyota.ca

