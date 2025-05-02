ROSEMÈRE, QC, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents are advised that the precautionary boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday, April 29, is now lifted. It is no longer necessary to boil tap water for 1 minute before consuming it. The water is safe to drink as usual.

The communities of Lorraine and Bois-des-Filion, which get their water from the Rosemère treatment plant, have also lifted their boil water advisories.

A precautionary boil water advisory is issued when a situation arises that may affect drinking water quality. This latest advisory was implemented following a power surge that affected a computer system in the water treatment plant as a result of extreme weather conditions in the area on Tuesday, April 29. The Town followed provincial water quality protocols that required a precautionary boil water advisory to be issued for public safety purposes.

Conclusive results

Under provincial regulations, two consecutive series of tests must be conducted to confirm that the water is safe to drink after a precautionary boil water advisory. The test results obtained show that the water meets all applicable quality standards.

