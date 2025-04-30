ROSEMÈRE, QC, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Town of Rosemère informs its residents that they must boil their tap water for 1 minute before consumption until further notice. This notice applies to all Rosemère residents. The towns of Lorraine and Bois-des-Filion are also affected by this boiling advisory, as they are supplied by the Rosemère plant.

This precautionary notice is necessary due to a power failure that affected computer equipment at the drinking water treatment plant.

A new message will be sent to the public as soon as this precautionary advisory is lifted.

To stay informed of the situation, monitor the town's communication platforms (website, Facebook and Instagram pages, and Voilà Rosemère app).

SOURCE Ville de Rosemère

For more information: Daniel Grenier, Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Citizen Relations, 450-621-3500, ext. 1243, Cell: 514-802-5404, [email protected]