Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

PRINCETON, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Princeton, as in so many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to a vibrant downtown core and public spaces.

Town of Princeton receives funding to revitalize downtown core and community spaces (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Town of Princeton.

This support will allow the Town of Princeton to revitalize the downtown core of the community, and to enhance a visitor centre and RV campground to welcome visitors back to the region. With the CCRF funding, various upgrades will be made including installing RV pads and an accessible washroom at a campground, a boardwalk at the visitors' centre, and wheelchair-accessible sidewalks in the town centre.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. The Government of Canada is committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small- and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"We are so appreciative of the funding. Rural economies were severely impacted by COVID, forest fires and most recently flooding due to the atmospheric river system in November. Investing into economic development to increase our tourism sector will help make our local and regional economy more resilient."

- Mayor Spencer Coyne, Town of Princeton

Quick Facts

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and/or



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

