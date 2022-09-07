Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

OLIVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses, and stimulating local economies. In Oliver, like many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Town of Oliver receives funding to develop multi-purpose public plaza in downtown core (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading exisiting community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $599,925 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Town of Oliver.

This support will allow the Town of Oliver to develop the Station Street Plaza, a multi-purpose outdoor space next to the Okanagan River which will serve as a downtown community events hub. The plaza development will increase pedestrian accessibility in the area, and bolster the community's agriculture, viticulture and tourism economy by creating a central place to share local products with both residents and visitors.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in shared public spaces like the new Station Street Plaza in downtown Oliver, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians reconnect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The Town of Oliver is grateful for the funding support from the Government of Canada to continue the development of Station Street. The funding will enable the Town to create an outdoor plaza; this dynamic venue will allow residents and visitors to gather outside to attend seasonal events, farmer markets, and other community events."

- Mayor Martin Johansen, Town of Oliver

Quick Facts

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include:

not-for-profit organizations;



rural, municipal or regional governments;



Indigenous groups and communities; and



public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development, [email protected]; Jillian Glover Communications Manager, Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]